Weather Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday: Snow showers, mainly before noon. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow before 1pm. High near 38. Windy, with a north northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

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Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.