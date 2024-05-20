Weather Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2024

Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

