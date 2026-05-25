Weather Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2026

Weather Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2026

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

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Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

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