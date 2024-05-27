Weather Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2024

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

