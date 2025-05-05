Weather Forecast for Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 71.

