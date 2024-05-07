Weather Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2024

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Very windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

