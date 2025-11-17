Weather Forecast for Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

