Weather Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

