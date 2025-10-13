Weather Forecast for Monday, October 13, 2025

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.