Weather Forecast for Monday, October 13, 2025

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.