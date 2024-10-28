Weather Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow between 2am and 3am, then snow likely after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday: Snow likely before 9am, then rain and snow likely between 9am and 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8pm. Low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

