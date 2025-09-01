Weather Forecast for Monday, September 1, 2025

Labor Day

Patchy smoke before 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Patchy smoke between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

