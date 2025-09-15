Weather Forecast for Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

