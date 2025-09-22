Weather Forecast for Monday, September 22, 2025

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.