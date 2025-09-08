Weather Forecast for Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

