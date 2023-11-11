Weather Forecast For November 11th, 2023

Weather Story: A dry day across most of the area today, with seasonal temperatures. Some gusty winds will occur across the southern portion of the area today, as well as in the Cody area. A warming trend continues tomorrow and to start the workweek. Dry conditions continue as well.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.