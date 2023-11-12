Weather Forecast for November 12th, 2023

Weather Story: Temperatures will be a touch warmer today, with most locations seeing slightly above normal temperatures for this time of year. No precipitation expected today or the next couple days as high pressure continues over the area.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light south southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.