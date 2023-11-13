Weather Forecast for November 13th, 2023

Weather Story: Warm and dry weather continues today. Gusty winds and dry conditions for central portions of the area lead to elevated fire weather concerns. Much the same continues for the next few days. A weak weather system arrives for western Wyoming late Wednesday.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of snow showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.