Weather Forecast For November 14th, 2023

Weather Story: Warm and dry weather continues today. Gusty winds and dry conditions for central portions of the area lead to elevated fire weather concerns. Much the same continues for the next few days. A weak weather system arrives for western Wyoming late Wednesday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.