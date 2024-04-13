Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.