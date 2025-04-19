Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Commissioners Voice Frustrations with Legislators Thursday Evening

Weather Forecast for Friday, April 18, 2025

Awards from the Green River Chamber of Commerce Awards Luncheon

Wyoming’s Big Show Welcomes Starset to Sweetwater’s Stage

