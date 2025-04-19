Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.