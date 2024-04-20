Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.