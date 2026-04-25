Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 52. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

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Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

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