Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday: Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 8am. Some thunder is also possible. High near 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: Scattered rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.