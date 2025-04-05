Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

