Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.