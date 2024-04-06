Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Related Articles

Motion for Modifying Bond Conditions in Meredith Case Denied

Motion for Modifying Bond Conditions in Meredith Case Denied

Hospital Board Hosts Emergency Meeting for Legal Issue

Hospital Board Hosts Emergency Meeting for Legal Issue

Weather Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2024

Commissioners: That Old Building Has to Come Down

Commissioners: That Old Building Has to Come Down