Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday: Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy smoke before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

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Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light west wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.