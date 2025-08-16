Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

