Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.