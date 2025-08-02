Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 2, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Related Articles

Green River Slurry Seal Work Begins Monday

Green River Slurry Seal Work Begins Monday

Weather Forecast for Friday, August 1, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, August 1, 2025

Duncan Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Exploitation Charges

Duncan Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Exploitation Charges

Transportation Commission Awards WYDOT Project Bids in Southwest Wyoming

Transportation Commission Awards WYDOT Project Bids in Southwest Wyoming