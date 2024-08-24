Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Windy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming east 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.