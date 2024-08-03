Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2024

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Related Articles

It All Comes Down to Saturday: 4-H and FFA Members Prepare for Livestock Auction

It All Comes Down to Saturday: 4-H and FFA Members Prepare for Livestock Auction

Larry “Rich” Haskell (April 14, 1941-July 31, 2024)

Larry “Rich” Haskell (April 14, 1941-July 31, 2024)

Weather Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2024

Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County Takes On Wyoming’s Big Show

Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County Takes On Wyoming’s Big Show