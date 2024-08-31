Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday: Areas of smoke between noon and 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Areas of smoke between 9pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.