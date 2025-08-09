Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

