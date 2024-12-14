Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday: Isolated snow showers before 4pm, then isolated snow showers after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

