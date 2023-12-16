Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.