Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

