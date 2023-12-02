Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.