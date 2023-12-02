Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 2, 2023

Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Related Articles

Hundreds of Inmates Transferred Out of State Due to WDOC Staff Vacancies

Hundreds of Inmates Transferred Out of State Due to WDOC Staff Vacancies

Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted from Idaho Friday Morning

Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted from Idaho Friday Morning

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023

WGFD and Public Discuss Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor

WGFD and Public Discuss Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor