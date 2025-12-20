Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Christmas Day: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

