Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Christmas Day: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.