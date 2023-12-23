Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light west northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 6 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.