Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light west northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 6 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.