Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 23, 2023

Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light west northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 6 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Related Articles

County Works to Finalize BLM Comments Before Jan. 17 Deadline

County Works to Finalize BLM Comments Before Jan. 17 Deadline

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 22, 2023

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 22, 2023

Library System Awarded $1.4 Million Grant for Room Renovations

Library System Awarded $1.4 Million Grant for Room Renovations

GR City Council Tables Amendment for Yard Waste Pick Up Services

GR City Council Tables Amendment for Yard Waste Pick Up Services