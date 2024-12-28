Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday: A slight chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday Night: Rain and snow likely before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Spearfishing World Record Set by Pinedale Man at Flaming Gorge

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2024

GRPD Officer Injured After Fall

Fire District No. 1 Ends Contract with Reliance Fire District

