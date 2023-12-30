Weather Forecast for Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light east southeast wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.