Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 14, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Related Articles

Kolb Amendment to Interference with Peace Officer Law Survives Introduction

Kolb Amendment to Interference with Peace Officer Law Survives Introduction

A Brazilian Steakhouse Is Coming To Rock Springs

A Brazilian Steakhouse Is Coming To Rock Springs

Reliance Man Faces 10 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Reliance Man Faces 10 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Rocky Mountain Power Foundation Gives $5,000 to Broadway Theater

Rocky Mountain Power Foundation Gives $5,000 to Broadway Theater