Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.