Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.