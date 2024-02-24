Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 24, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

