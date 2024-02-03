Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 3, 2024

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

