Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light south wind.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Reports and Executive Sessions Set for SCSD No. 1’s Monday Agenda

Rock Springs URA Brings Snowman To Downtown

Jae Foundation Raises Mental Health Awareness Across High Schools In Wyoming

William Thomas Kowalowski Jr. (August 26, 1946 – January 30, 2026)

