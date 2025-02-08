Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.