Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 13, 2024

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

M.L.King Day: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 16 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -16.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

