Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -7.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.